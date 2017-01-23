David Lee ‘Gramps’ Krupp Sr., 73, Burlington, died Jan. 18, 2017, at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. He was born Feb. 3, 1943, to Herman and Elizabeth (Nielson) Krupp in Racine. His early life was spent in Racine where he attended school. He also attended the Heavy Equipment School in Coloma.

On Sept. 11, 1983, he married Theresa Ann Schmeckel in Burlington. Following marriage they resided in Burlington.

He worked as a heavy equipment operator for International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139. He was a member of the Buck Trail Archery Club and enjoyed hunting and golfing.

Survivors include his wife; children, David (Alyssa) Krupp, and (Randall) Solberg; grandchildren, Cassandra, Brandon, Haley, Jena, Tyler, Phoebe and Roslind; his furry four-legged children; other relatives and friends.

He was further preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Mae and Delores, and a brother. Donald.

Visitation is Friday, Jan. 27, from 4-7 p.m., at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, 625 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Luke’s Respiratory ICU and to all the family and friends for all their care and compassion.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

