By Mike Ramczyk

One week after seeing some of the state’s best teams at the Emerald Invite, the Burlington/Badger/Wilmot gymnastics ran into its arch-nemesis, Franklin, again Saturday at the Franklin Triangular.

Franklin, which beat the runner-up Demons at state four years in a row, posted another impressive performance, winning with a 147.35.

But BBW showed it won’t be intimidated and can rub elbows with the big dogs, as it scored a second consecutive season-high score, 135.975.

Waterford rounded out the scoring with a 120.1.

BBW coach Andrea Hegemann said she was pleased with another season high. The team accomplished its goal of improvement.

“We hit on floor and had a season high on vault, which was a good confidence booster for some of our girls who have been struggling to perform in meets like they do in practice on those two events,” Hegemann said. “Beam and bars were still a little shaky; they will definitely be our focus this week as we have a week off from meets.”

Hegemann said the team will finally get a chance to rest some bodies, as Kenzie Terry, a key varsity contributor, was out Saturday due to shoulder pain.

The season-high vault score of 34.5 featured an 8.75 from Jessica Zeitler and Mari Trent, and Hailey Siegler (8.6), Mia Trent (8.4) and Carly Schaefer (8.3) rounded out the top scores.

The Demons’ top individual performances came on floor, where Siegler and Mari Trent tied for third with a 9.125.

“It’s a confidence booster to know that they can compete with the big programs,” Hegemann said. “It is nerve-wracking knowing they are very talented teams, but the girls have done a great job this season just focusing on our team and consistently trying to improve and be the best that we can be.”

Zeitler took fourth in the all-around with a 34.5. Siegler was fifth with a 33.9, and Mia Trent was right behind her in sixth with a 33.25.

Zeitler was the team’s top finisher on bars, with an 8.425, and Mia Trent added an 8.4.

Union Grove’s Allie Miller had a 7.6.

On beam, Siegler was sixth with an 8.5, and Mia Trent took seventh with an 8.45. Zeitler was eighth (8.325), and Miller placed ninth (8.125).

BBW travels to Waterford Tuesday, Jan. 24 before competing against some of the state’s best at the Madison Memorial Invite Saturday, Jan. 28.

“We look forward to taking this week to work on big and little improvements and also to rest the girls’ bodies a bit,” Hegemann said. “Our next big invite is Madison Memorial, and the girls have big goals for that meet so we’re hoping we can achieve them.”

