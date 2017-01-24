By Jason Arndt

STAFF WRITER

In collaboration with the Racine County Fire Chief’s Association, the Burlington Common Council authorized the Burlington Fire Department to replace an aging supply of portable and mobile radios.

The collaboration received approval on a 7-0 vote, with Mayor Jeanie Heafty and Alderman Thomas Preusker absent from the meeting.

Fire Chief Alan Babe told council members in a Jan. 3 Committee of the Whole meeting the existing radios are nearly 25 years old and can not receive manufacture updates.

As part of the agreement, which is part of a Racine County radio committee initiative, the project is funded by the county for municipal fire departments to help meet their radio needs.

Racine County plans to purchase radios and offer each municipality an opportunity to repay the loan in a 10-year time frame.

In total, the cost of replacing the radios is estimated at $139,415, but is paid back annually at $13,668.

The first year, however, will incur a one-time maintenance of $2,733.

In other business, the Common Council approved the City of Burlington employee handbook, in addition to two airport hangar leases.

