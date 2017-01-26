Burlington sophomore role model for girls interested in growing sport

In Greek mythology, a Phoenix is a bird that rises from the ashes, obtaining new life from its predecessor.

Burlington High School sophomore Phoenix Horn has breathed new life into girls wrestling as the first female wrestler in the program’s 50-year history.

Last weekend, after only wrestling competitively for five months, Horn, a 16-year-old city of Burlington native, won a state championship.

Wrestling at the Wisconsin Challenge Championship Series, or junior varsity state meet, held at Wausau West High School Saturday, Horn (113 pounds) pinned two opponents before winning a closely contested title bout, 4-2.

“I was really excited,” Horn said Tuesday. “Girls wrestling is starting to become big. It was a huge accomplishment. I know there are girls at the youth level who look up to me. I’m working hard to be a good role model.”

“I want to encourage girls and show them they can do it.”

On Tuesday, Horn said she plans to carry the flag for local girls wrestling, as she has been competing with the boys JV squad this season.

Horn, along with her friend Ashton Cadman of Waterford, are part of a Wisconsin girls traveling wrestling team that will compete in a tournament in Oklahoma City in late March.

Burlington junior varsity wrestling coach Tim Burd said Horn wrestles with the same rules and weight classes as boys at the high school level. Aside from uniform, weigh-in process and locker rooms, girls are treated the same as boys on the mat.

“I believe that it is nothing more then a stepping stone,” Burd said. “I think she believes that if she does nothing more in her high school wrestling career, she would have failed at achieving the higher goals that she sets for herself – no matter what her gender.”

Burlington had another state champion, Wyatt Hayes, at 220 pounds, and the team took 10th overall out of more than 100 schools.

A helping hand

Horn gives a lot of credit for her success to Burlington’s Kevin Bird, father of two-time state champion wrestler Josh Bird and a coach at Higher Level Wrestling in Burlington.

Two years ago, it was family friend Kevin Bird who helped convince Horn’s parents wrestling was a good idea.

Like any concerned parents, the Horns worried about rapid weight changes, as wrestlers may undergo dangerous diet habits to make weight or drop or gain significant amounts in short periods of time.

“I showed them how I work out and eat healthy,” Horn said. “My parents were also worried how wrestling is known as a guys’ sport.”

“Kevin Bird has really helped me along this wrestling experience, I really couldn’t have done it without him. I’m so thankful he has taken me under his wing and saw the wrestler within me.”

Horn, who grew up wrestling with her brother, Dexter, and her uncle, said there isn’t any awkwardness wrestling against boys, and she has beaten a few. She said swimming and lifting weights has given her confidence to know she’s powerful on the mat.

Great at state

Horn said she isn’t the most relaxed person, but for some reason at state she was able to slow it down and not overthink things during her matches.

In her first two bouts, both pins against opponents from Waunakee and Barron, Horn said she went to her go-to move, the half Nelson.

“I was relieved to get the second pin because I didn’t want two more matches,” Horn joked. “I learned to use my body and caught my opponent in the middle of a roll.”

Horn and her dad got a good laugh before the title match, as he told her either way she’d be first – the first winner or first loser.

It was that positive attitude, Horn said, that helped her overcome two escapes and score a reversal and takedown for the victory.

“I had a huge smile on my face and ran over and gave all my coaches hugs,” she added.

Horn plans to have fun, learn some new moves and prepare for the girls wrestling season in March.

She will keep grappling with the Burlington boys, as varsity wrestler Jake Skrundz has been patient and helped Horn with new moves, she said.

“I’m grateful that the coaches are patient and push me in practice,” Horn said. “I’m excited to see where this will take me.”

