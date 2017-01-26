David F. Busch, 65, Viola, formerly Burlington, died Jan. 14, 2017. He was born on Sept. 28, 1951, to the late Walter and Agnes (Linneman) Busch in Burlington.

He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1969, and went on to receive a Bachelor’s of Business degree from UW-Whitewater, graduating in 1973.

He worked for Northwestern Mutual Life in Milwaukee for 25 years, while residing in Wauwatosa.

In 1999 he became the proud owner of The Inn at Elk Run, a bed and breakfast in Viola. He loved his many cats, his dog Hillary, spending time at his Inn, sports, especially the Brewers, Packers and Bucks, his family, and his many friends.

Survivors include his very special friend, Cindy Anderson-Busch; another very special friend and longtime caregiver, Kathy Wendt; his brother, Dan (Julie) Busch; his sister, Geralyne (Chad) Chadwick; sister-in-law, Kathy Busch; brother-in-law, Pat Golden; five nieces; five nephews; 10 great-nieces/nephews; other family; his great, lifelong friends and his many caregivers.

He was further preceded in death by his brother, Larry Busch; sister, Joan (Busch) Golden; and great-nephew, Jack.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family. A celebration of Dave’s life will be held at a later date, yet to be determined by the family.

