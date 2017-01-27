By Jennifer Eisenbart

Editor

Ten young women will take the stage at Veterans Terrace in Burlington Saturday, Jan. 28, in hopes of winning a $1,000 scholarship.

The 11th DivaQuest competition, presented by Riverport Chorus, will be at 6 p.m. at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington.

This year’s competitors are from Racine, Walworth and Kenosha counties, as well as three competitors from Illinois.

Sierra Bouchard and Sheridan Hurtig will be representing Mundelein, Ill., High School, while Loriann Bowdish will perform as a representative from Alden-Hebron, Ill., High School.

The remaining seven competitors are from the immediate area. Abby Shreve, who finished as runner-up last year, will represent Shoreland Lutheran, while Rachel Gebel and Katherine Picazo are from Burlington.

Emma Perrine is from Wilmot Union High School, Cassie Schneider is from Westosha Central High School, Jenna Terrell is from Elkhorn Area High School and Genevieve Hayward is from Badger High School, Lake Geneva.

Hayward was the first runner-up in 2014, while Gebel’s older sister, Micah, won the competition in 2010.

Last year’s winner, Marissa Lake, will perform at the competition, as will the Riverport Chorus and University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s “On Point” A Cappella group.

Tickets are $17 for adults in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets for children ages 6 to 12 are $12 and children ages 5 and under get in free.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments