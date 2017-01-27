By Mike Ramczyk

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

And Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

On Tuesday night in Wilmot, Waterford jumped out to a 28-16 lead and cruised to a 63-35 victory in Southern Lakes Conference action.

The Wolverines improved to 2-11 and 2-5 in the SLC thanks to 14 points from Matt Korman and 11 from Matt Borchardt.

Waterford held Wilmot leading scorer Latrell Glass to three points, and no Panthers reached double figures.

Waterford plays tonight at home against Badger (3-8, 1-5 SLC) in SLC games.

The Wolverines suffered their third straight two-point loss Jan. 20 in a Southern Lakes Conference boys high school basketball against the Comets at Delavan-Darien High School.

The Comets beat Waterford 54-52, and extended the Wolverines’ losing streak to seven games.

Coach Paul Charapata said the Wolverines trailed 48-37 with seven minutes left in regulation after a basket by the Comets’ Ethan Cesarz.

“We scored the next 13 points to go up 50-48, topped off by a thunderous, one-handed slam dunk by Ryan Jungbauer, set-up by a Matt Borchardt pass,” Charapata said. “Once we got going, our guys battled hard.”

The Wolverines trailed 30-22 at halftime, and outscored the Comets 30-24 in the second half.

Borchardt led Waterford (1-11, 1-5 SLC) with 16 points. Jungbauer added 12 and Matt Korman scored 10. The Comets’ (9-4, 4-2 SLC) Brandon Edmonds scored a game-high 20 points.

“We are playing better basketball, and we have been in position to close out games,” Charapata said. “We are encouraged by our progress. We must keep pushing on and not allow these near misses to discourage us. It’s on to the next game.”

