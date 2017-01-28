By Mike Ramczyk

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

UNION GROVE – Thanks to a relentless zone defense chalked with clogged passing lanes, tipped balls and uncomfortable pressure, the Union Grove girls basketball team was able to jump on visiting Burlington early Friday night.

Broncos senior Janelle Shiffler led all scorers with 22 points, and the Lady Broncos took control by halftime and cruised to a 56-36 victory.

It was the Broncos’ seventh consecutive win, as they are making a serious run to catch Wilmot atop the Southern Lakes Conference standings.

“We’re building on things and getting better as the year goes on,” said coach Rob Domagalski, whose team improved to 13-4 overall and 7-2 in the SLC, one game out of first. “Burlington has been playing awesome basketball. We concentrated on (Megan) Wallace and (Jessa) Burling, and I thought we got our hands on the ball with our zone and made them shoot fast.”

“The loss back in November was a turning point. We can’t play slow. We have girls that can go, go, go. We made some turnovers, but we’re better because of it. Since the loss to Burlington, we changed our philosophy and we’re doing better.”

Burlington went on a 7-0 run thanks to a full-court press midway through the second half, but the Demons were only able to cut the lead to 46-30.

Shiffler kept pouring it on inside, as she scored eight of her points in the beginning of the second half.

Brooklyn Bull added 14 points, as the Broncos were able to push the ball up the court and get open looks.

Freshman Payton Killberg added eight points for the Broncos.

The Demons only shot 25 percent for the game.

“They were able to get up on us early, and then we had to try to fight back into the game,” said Burlington coach Mary Parker. “Offensively, we did not shoot very well, and we were not aggressive enough in attacking the basket.”

Burlington’s Jessa Burling scored 13 of her 16 points in the second half, but she was the only Demon in double figures.

Shiffler said the team prepared well for the Demons.

“It was a great win,” she said. “We worked so hard, and we did a good job staying under control and working to get good shots.”

Bull said the team’s chemistry has been on point lately, and girls know where each other will be on the court.

“Payton is getting confident with her shot, and (Alyssa) Kus and Jenna (Rainey) are hitting their shots,” she said. “I know if I’m not getting my shot, my teammates will step up.”

The state tournament, which eluded the girls by one point in 2016, is the ultimate goal in March.

“It will take grace under pressure,” Shiffler said. “We need to continue to be relaxed and trust each other.”

“We’re better than the beginning of the year, so I’m very happy and these girls are getting better,” Domagalski said. “Win or lose, if we reach our potential, that’s all you can ask for.”

