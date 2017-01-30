Ruth Mary Albee, 92, died peacefully Jan. 26, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 13, 1924, to the late Frank and Kate Schuerman. She grew up in Lyons and married her late husband Winston Albee on May 1, 1943. They raised their eight children in Lyons.

Survivors include her loving children, Charles (Barb) Albee, Racine, Tom Albee, Springfield, Mary Kay Tomaske, Lake Geneva, Sandy (Andy) Edmondson, Boulder, Colo., Barbara (Charlie) Obligato, Lake Geneva, Connie Bruce, Methuen, Mass., and Becky (Mike) Monahan, Lake Geneva; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her siblings, John (Marlys) Schuerman, Dorothy (Norm) Swanson; sister-in-law, Mary Emma Albee; nieces and nephews.

She was further preceded in death by her son, Mike Albee, and her brother, Bob Schuerman.

A celebration of Ruth’s life was Jan. 30, at St. Joseph Parish, Lyons. Integrity Funeral Services served the family.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Parish of Lyons or Heartland Hospice Care.

Special thank you to Heartland Hospice Care staff members Tonya and Cindy, Ruth’s home helper Barbara, and Brighter View staff members Corrine and Rich.

Well-wishers can visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

