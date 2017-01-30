Members of the Burlington High School orchestra will have the chance to perform in front of a state-wise crowd Tuesday.

The BHS orchestra will perform at the state capitol Tuesday at 10 a.m. as part of the State Centennial Kick-off Celebration. It is the 100th anniversary of the creation of the state of Wisconsin, and numerous dignitaries will be at the event. Gov. Scott Walker is the keynote speaker.

The event will be held in the capitol rotunda.

