Ramona A. (Flink) Hegemann Coughlin, 76, died Jan. 26. 2017, at her home in Waterford after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer.

She was born on June 12, 1940, in Unity and moved to Waterford as a teenager. She married her high school sweetheart, Alvin Hegemann (formerly of Hegemann Contractors), on July 11, 1960, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church and together they raised their four children until his death in 1974.

On Sept. 1, 1990, she married Philip M. Coughlin and they remained in Waterford. Mona loved her family, the many winters in Florida with her husband Phil, the annual Fourth of July parade spent with grandchildren, and the Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include her husband of 26 years; children, Joy (Patrick) Kline, Renae (Daniel) Harma, Jodi (Timothy) Liebelt, Scott (Denice) Hegemann; grandchildren, Alex, Jessica, and Sarah Kline, Nicholas and Madeline Harma, Jared and Jordyn Liebelt, Grace, Caroline, and Henry Hegemann.

She was further preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline Hegemann; sisters, Darlene Wille and Donna Baldwin; and brother, Leroy Flink.

A private family service is Saturday, Feb. 4, at Integrity Funeral Services, 29134 Evergreen Drive, Waterford. Burial will be in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Waterford.

Ramona’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to family and friends for their calls and prayers. They would like to especially express their gratitude for Dr. Steven Leh of St. Luke’s Medical Center and the Burlington Hospice team.

Well-wishers can visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

