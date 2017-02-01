Local semi-pro football team plays in Florida

The Southern Lakes Blue Devils hang their hats on the Average Joe mentality – working-class men who play the sport of football for the love of game.

Many of them had success at the high school, college and even professional level before adversity hit and careers were cut short.

But they wanted to keep playing football, and for the past 13 years, owner/coach Tom Hawkins of Bohners Lake has given the Southern Lakes Blue Devils that opportunity.

Hawkins’ unwavering passion for the game culminated Jan. 15 with the franchise’s first national bowl game, a 24-22 comeback victory over Kings Comets of Cincinnati in the Orange Blossom Bowl, which is the AA Championship game sponsored by National Football Events.

The game was played in Deland, Fla., the home field for Stetson University, as part of NFE’s National Bowl Weekend, which included three other semi-pro championship games. Top-level semi-pro teams from around the country are invited to play in the games, according to the NFE.

The 25-hour trip to Florida saw icy roads, and alternating practice schedules along with hotel issues that provided roadblocks, according to Hawkins.

About 47 Blue Devils players made it down, but only 29 were regulars from the original roster. With expenses at around $350 per player, it wasn’t easy for everyone to make it, Hawkins said.

But even though the Blue Devils found themselves down 22-10 with six minutes to play, they dug deep, rose up and made history.

“It was great,” Hawkins said Tuesday. “Winning the league is one thing, but a national championship has always been my goal. There were a lot of tears. It was amazing. It was like winning a Super Bowl for us.”

After beating three teams to win their Mid-States League tournament in late September, the Blue Devils (14-4-1) were eligible for the Florida national tournament, where teams are placed in either A, AA or AAA designation for a national championship game.

In 2010, the Blue Devils lost in their only other national championship appearance.

Southern Lakes competed in the Orange Blossom Bowl, one of two USFA AA national championship games, with several other bowl games with teams from across the country.

Quarterback Chris Walsh hooked up with A.J. Washington on a touchdown pass to give the Blue Devils an early 7-0 lead, but the Comets stormed back with two touchdown passes to take a 14-10 halftime lead.

The Comets extended the lead to 22-10 with six minutes left, but the Blue Devils saved their best for last.

Walsh’s long scoring run cut it to 22-17, and the defense, which featured new play-calling because the coordinator missed the trip due to knee replacement surgery, got a stop and set up the winning play.

With a minute to play, Washington took the ball on an end-around to the right, faked the pass, cut it back up field and weaved his way into the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Blue Devils the 24-22 lead.

The speedy Washington broke several arm tackles on his way to pay dirt, according to Hawkins.

“Our fans went crazy,” he said.

The Comets reached the Blue Devils’ 46, but a pass on fourth down with 9 seconds left was off the mark.

Elkhorn product Brandon Hatch, a 6-foot-4, 395-pound guard, and Burlington’s Phil Northrop, a tight end, have been with the Blue Devils from the beginning. Hawkins said both, along with defensive end Brett Cowles, of Salem, played integral roles in the victory, Hawkins said.

Davon Gardner, who also lives in Burlington, caught a few passes at running back.

“We believed in each other,” Hawkins said. “We stayed focused for four quarters.”

Walsh and Washington were named co-MVPs.

Hawkins credited defensive coordinator John Burns, who had to miss the trip after having knee replacement surgery. Hawkins said defensive coaches Pat Kehl and Brian Carder called a good defensive game in Burns’ absence.

