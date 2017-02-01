The Ross Wilcox American Legion Post 79 of Burlington will hold its annual Super Party fundraiser Sunday, Feb. 5, at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington.

The post uses the funds from the event to support high school scholarships, the Boy Scouts, American Legion baseball and other programs. It is the 13th annual event for the post.

The cost is $15, and includes free food and one pitcher of beer and soda. The National Football League Championship game will be broadcast on a large projection screen, with the party starting at 4 p.m.

There will be silent auctions and a cash raffle as well. Raffle prizes are $350 for first, $200 for second, $100 for third and three prizes of $50.

Tickets can be purchased by calling Gaylord Johnson at (262) 763-9735, Dennis Busch at (262) 210-3711 or by contacting any Legionnaire.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments