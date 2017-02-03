Lady Demons bounce back

By Mike Ramczyk

In a battle for third place in the Southern Lakes Conference Tuesday night, the Burlington girls basketball team escaped Waterford Union High School with a 48-45 victory over its closest rival.

Junior point guard Jessa Burling scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and snatched five steals, and the Lady Demons improved to 9-9 overall and 6-4 in the SLC, one game ahead of 5-5 Waterford.

Adeline Jachim added 10 points for the Demons, who led, 26-24, at the half and held on in the second half, despite some sloppy play.

“It was not pretty at times, but the girls were able to hold on, and closed out the game,” said Burlington coach Mary Parker. “We had a pretty balanced offensive attack tonight as well. On defense, we were able to rotate and pressure them into some turnovers.”

Megan Wallace added seven points and five rebounds, and Mackenzie Zwiebel added seven points.

Demons all alone in first

After a rough stretch of three games in seven days that included two games against Lake Geneva Badger, the Burlington boys basketball team is sitting pretty with a 3-0 record.

And sole possession of first place in the Southern Lakes Conference doesn’t hurt, either.

The Demons capped a busy week with a 52-40 victory in Lake Geneva Tuesday night, and with Westosha Central (7-2 SLC) idle, moved into first place at 8-2.

Only five Demons scored points, but offensive stars Nick Klug and Luke Geiger couldn’t be contained.

Klug scored 13 of his game-high 20 points in the first half to help Burlington build a 31-19 lead.

In the second half, Geiger scored eight of his 15, and the Demons clamped down on the host Badgers.

Grant Tully added 11 points for the Demons.

Prairie topples Toppers

Racine Prairie took a 32-25 halftime lead and kicked things into overdrive Tuesday night in Racine.

J.C. Butler scored 30 points in 30 minutes, including 13-for-17 from the field, and the Hawks utilized a 42-23 second half to pull away with a 74-48 victory in Metro Classic Conference action.

Catholic Central dropped to 5-12 overall and 1-10 in the MCC, while the first-place Hawks improved to 14-2 and 10-1.

Frank Koehnke led the Toppers with 16 points and five rebounds, and Cole Pankau added 10 points.

Chad Zirbel added five boards, and Bryce Hocking, Koehnke and Pankau each added two assists.

The Toppers travel to Milwaukee Thomas More (5-10, 2-8 MCC) Friday.

