Carole L. Goodfellow, 75, Burlington, died Feb. 4, 2017, at St. Luke’s Medical Center. She was born March 7, 1941 to the late Wilson and Alice (Finnin) Whitlinger in New Kensington, Pa.

Her early life was spent in Leechburg, Pa., where she graduated from high school and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Biology at Rutgers University.

On April 13, 1992, she married the late Thomas M. Goodfellow in Lake Geneva. Following their marriage they resided in Burlington. Tom died Feb. 26, 2005.

Carole worked as a biochemist for Abbott Labs. She had won the Abbott Laboratories Presidential Award for the creation of a new molecule and was noted for being top in her field for Rheumatoid Arthritis.

She served her country enlisting in the Air Force from 1962 to 1965. She was a lifetime member of The American Legion, serving as Post Commander and played Renaissance music in several recorder groups. She was a compassionate person and would take in strays and anyone who needed help, two legged or four legged. She was a volunteer at Fellow Mortals caring for the injured and sick animals. Carole also loved music, reading, hiking, and baking Christmas cookies with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Veronica (Danny) Jamieson, Farmington, Mich., Jeffrey (Theresa Balistreri) Kurth, New Berlin, Stephanie (Todd Stevens) Jones, Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, Brent, Eric (Gloria), Nicholas, Brody, Olivia, Bella, Bobby and Alison; her siblings, Richard Whitlinger, Wesley Whitlinger and Mary Jane Los; close friends, Mary Ellen, Lois, Maureen and Tom; other relatives and friends.

She was further preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Wenda Whitlinger.

A Memorial Service is Saturday, Feb. 11, at 4 p.m., at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, 625 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington. Relatives and friends may visit with the family Feb. 11, from noon-4 p.m., at the funeral home.

The family has suggested memorials for Carole to be made out to Fellow Mortals, W4632 Palmer Road, Lake Geneva, WI 53147.

Carole’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital and also to her friends and neighbors, Fred Prott and John Merten Jr., for their care and compassion.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

