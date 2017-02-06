Mary Elaine (Hofner) Borgert, 95, died peacefully Feb. 5, 2017, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 30, 1921, in Lyons, to the late Elizabeth and Henry Hofner, owner of the Ye Olde Hotel in Lyons.

She was a 1939 graduate of St. Mary’s High School, Burlington.

She married Marcus Borgert on Sept. 6, 1947, in Lyons. He preceded her in death in 2012.

She enjoyed her volunteer work at Lakeland Hospital, Meals on Wheels and the Ladies Sodality. She was active and a charter member (May 1953) of the local MOMs Club. She enjoyed baking, cooking and taking care of her family.

Survivors include her daughters, Jean (John) Boray, Oconomowoc, Peg, East Troy; grandsons, Marcus (Liza) Boray, Anthem, Ariz., and Matthew (Rene) Boray, Merton; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Lauren, Olivia, Tyler and Isabella Boray; sister, Betty Chart, East Troy; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass is Friday, Feb. 10, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 1975 Beulah Ave., East Troy. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations to St. Peter’s School or the American Heart Association are suggested.

The family thanks all the wonderful doctors and staff of Seasons Hospice, and neighbors and friends.

Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services, Mukwonago, is assisting the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments