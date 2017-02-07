Richard ‘Rick’ Lofgren, 70, died on Feb. 7, 2017, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 28, 1946, to the late Glen and Grace Lofgren.

He grew up in Waterford and met the love of his life Bonnie Tuinstra, and they married on Sept. 25, 1971. They remained in Waterford and raised their two sons.

A celebration service in honor of Rick’s life is Saturday Feb. 11, at First Congregational Church of Rochester, 103 State St., Rochester. The memorial service will start promptly at 2 p.m. Officiating the service will be his brother Curt Lofgren and his best friend Jim Stober. Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, Rick’s wishes were for memorials to be donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

