Gary L. “Mr. A.” Anderson, 73, Waterford, co-founder and co-owner of Anderson’s Corn Roast, died unexpectedly in his Waterford home on Feb. 6, 2017.

He was born Feb. 24, 1943, in Door County to the late Lawrence and Sadie (Charney) Anderson. He was a graduate of Gibraltar High School and then at age 20 he joined and served his country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corp for three years.

After returning from the military he married Eileen M. Maleport in Milwaukee on Oct. 3, 1970. The couple raised four daughters and lived in Milwaukee and have resided in Waterford since 1988. Gary and Eileen co-founded Anderson’s Corn Roast, a business they were both very proud to own and operate. Gary was very involved in Breweriana in Wisconsin collecting and cherishing pre-prohibition Wisconsin Beer memorabilia. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan whether watching games at home, enjoying games at Lambeau, or climbing the goal posts after the ice bowl. Some special moments include many playoff games and two Super Bowls and attending several Badger Rose Bowl Games.

Gary will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his loving wife; daughters, Kim (Bob) Hill, Pam (Steve) Kuehl, Brenda Anderson (Bob Hansen), Lynne (Craig) Lindsay; grandchildren, Amber Robby, Gary, Kellie, Samantha and Jaxson; sister, Joan Strege; nieces, Ginger (Rick) Sberna, Terri (Tom) Sculley and Linda (Ken) Pflugrad; other relatives and friends.

He was further preceded in death by his sister, Bev.

Visitation is Friday, Feb. 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., at Mealy Funeral Home, 225 W. Main St., Waterford. Services in the funeral home will begin at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove with Military Honors.

The family thanks the members of the Waterford Rescue Squad and the Town of Waterford Police Department deputies and Town Police Chief Ditscheit for their quick response along with passion and concern for our husband and father Gary.

Well-wishers can visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

