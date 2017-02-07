By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The Wolverines are in the midst of their first winning streak of the season after beating Wilmot and Badger last week in Southern Lakes Conference boys high school basketball games.

The Wolverines beat Badger 63-38 Jan. 27 at home and won 63-35 Jan. 24 at Wilmot. Waterford played Wilmot again Thursday at home and plays Elkhorn (9-5, 5-3 SLC) Monday at home in SLC contests.

Coach Paul Charapata said Waterford trailed Badger 25-16 early in the second half. Badger led 20-16 at halftime.

Waterford started moving the ball better against Badger’s defensive pressure.

“We picked up our pace at that point by moving the ball quickly against Badger’s full court press,” Charapata said. “Mike Schimelfenyg was knocking down 3’s, Matt Plantz, Andrew Lindner and Will Busch were hitting the boards and the team played some inspired ball, which led to successful second half.”

The Wolverines outscored the Badgers 47-18 in the second half.

Schimelfenyg scored a game-high 20 points for Waterford (3-11, 3-5 SLC). Busch scored 10. Mason DuMez led Badger (3-10, 1-7 SLC) with 12.

Waterford beat Badger 68-40 Dec. 13 at Lake Geneva in the team’s first meeting of the season.

The Wolverines relied on effort and hustle to top Wilmot.

“We played solid defense, rebounded well and were able to track down loose balls,” Charapata said. “This was critical, because we struggled offensively at times.

“Wilmot had a rough night shooting the ball, as did Badger in the second half.”

Waterford was in control for the duration of the game against Wilmot. The Wolverines outscored the panthers 28-16 in the first half and 35-19 in the second half.

Matt Korman led Waterford with a game-high 14 points. Matt Borchardt added 11.

Josh Schattner, Colten Pearson and Kevin Brenner each scored eight for Wilmot (4-9, 2-6 SLC).

