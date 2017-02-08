My Super Bowl prediction of 34-31 was off by three points.

Reluctantly, since it’s not the Packers, I admit the New England Patriots are the greatest dynasty in sports in the past 15 years.

Not the Chicago Blackhawks, not the San Antonio Spurs and not the San Francisco Giants.

We’re now talking seven Super Bowl appearances, five titles, and an unbelievable four MVPs for Tom Brady, who threw for a record 466 yards and overcame a whopping 28-3 deficit to win in the first overtime in the history of the Super Bowl.

Yes, the Pats’ defense stepped up and didn’t allow a point for a long time, and Bill Belichik and Josh McDaniels are mastermind play-callers who always put their guys in the right position to win, but Brady is the centerpiece.

Dropback after dropback, the guy calmly sat there, went through progressions, knew he would be leveled and still put serious zip on 20-30+-yard passes, hitting average to above-average receivers right on the numbers.

If Super Bowl 49 was any kind of asterisk since New England’s defense won it at the end with a bit of luck, Brady cemented his legacy as the G.O.A.T. Sunday.

At 39 years old, the guy is an unrivaled warrior, and as much as I want to hate the NFL’s version of the New York Yankees, I really can’t.

A great friend reminded me to respect greatness, which I always do for LeBron James, so it’s time to tip my hat to Taw-mee.

The good-looking “pretty boy” is married to a Brazilian supermodel, Giselle Bundchen, has three adorable kids, and has gone from sixth-round draft pick to football immortality.

Deemed “skinny” coming into the NFL, Brady was only sought after by New England.

Brady had to battle at Michigan to be the starter and ended his collegiate career with an overtime bowl victory over Alabama.

Caught up in a quarterback battle with Drew Henson (I forgot who he was, too), Brady told his coach, “I’m the best, and I’m going to prove it.”

Blessed with the prototypical size at 6-foot-5, what separates Brady is his work ethic and desire to win.

Aaron Rodgers isn’t there, yet

Yes, I’m a Green Bay Packers fan and Aaron Rodgers is more physically gifted than Brady, hands down, with his ability to scramble and throw absolute fastballs.

But intangibles like leadership, moxie, courage, pocket awareness and demeanor under pressure also make a good quarterback, and nobody touches Brady.

OK, OK, if Atlanta runs the ball with 3 minutes left instead of Matt Ryan taking a sack and a holding penalty, the Falcons kick a field goal and probably win.

But Brady was given the opportunity to win it, and he did.

He has engineered several game-winning drives to win Super Bowls, and now he can claim most passing yards and largest comeback victory in a Super Bowl.

Patriots fans, enjoy this. As much as Brady thinks he’ll play until he’s 45, it usually doesn’t happen. He has two to three more title runs in him, tops, and then it will be over.

Packers fans, take solace in the fact that you have a great QB, a decent enough coaching staff and plenty of talent. All you need is to pick up a few key free agents here and there, and you, too, can be the Patriots.

A massive shout out must go to former Wisconsin Badgers star James White on his 14 catches and three touchdowns, and the Atlanta Falcons are who I thought they were.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, or “Matty Ice,” isn’t on Brady’s level. It makes me ball my eyes out, but neither is Aaron Rodgers.

It takes a team to win in football, and the Patriots just so happen to have the greatest head coach ever and an innovative play-caller in McDaniels, along with an above-average defense.

But Tom Brady is the engine that makes everything go, and he’s not slowing down any time soon.

