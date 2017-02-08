By Jennifer Eisenbart

Editor

Catholic Central High School recently received three separate grants to fund textbooks, school security upgrades and a 3D printer.

The school received a $8,900 grant from the Catholic Community Foundation to purchase new textbooks, a $5,000 grant (with a promised $10,000 when factoring in matching funds) from the Erica P. John Fund in support of enhancing the school’s current security system, and a $1,650 grant from The Milwaukee Society of Plastic Engineers’ Education Foundation toward the purchase of the 3D printer.

Catholic Central Development Director Georgean Selburg said the school regularly applies for grants, though the amount they receive varies on the amount requested.

“One year, I can get $50,000,” Selburg said. “This year, our needs are different.”

The textbooks purchased will be for the school’s theology curriculum. The security upgrade will add additional speakers, a closed circuit TV system, an upgraded DVR, a hands-free intercom door-box system and a networked card access system.

Additional funds are being sought to complete the project before the start of the 2017-18 school year.

The 3D printer was purchased from First Technologies with additional donations from anonymous sources. The Engineering for the Future class is already planning to use the 3D printer for their Capstone Project and designs on TinkerCad.

Other news

CCHS will hold its annual spring fashion show Saturday, Feb. 18, at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. It is $40 per person, with complimentary mimosas and punch, a family-style luncheon catered by Gooseberries and a fashion show with models of all ages showing fashions from area retailers.

There will also be silent auctions and raffles.

Contact Selburg (262) 763-1518 for tickets.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments