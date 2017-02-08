Your portal for news from the Burlington, Waterford and Union Grove areas
Posted by Jennifer Eisenbart / In Uncategorized / February 8, 2017
Nine-year-old Roman Read takes aim at a target during Monday’s Cops and Kids archery shoot at Buck Trail Archers in Burlington. (Photo by Jennifer Eisenbart)
comments
Sorry, but you cannot leave a comment for this post.
Tweets by @EdNadolski
Copyright © 2017 myracinecounty. All rights reserved. Theme by WPZOOM
Comments are closed
Sorry, but you cannot leave a comment for this post.