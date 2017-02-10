By Dave Fidlin

Waterford Union High School is joining the chorus of districts across the state urging lawmakers to reverse a decade-and-a-half-old law that restricts when the school year can begin.

Superintendent Keith Brandstetter on Jan. 23 asked that the high school’s board go on record in support of a proposed amendment in Madison that would lift the ban on starting school before Sept. 1.

“There has been some discussion at the state level regarding revising current legislation to allow public school districts to begin school prior to Sept. 1 each year,” Brandstetter said.

Prior to the early 2000s, districts did have the ability to begin school in August, if so desired, if there was community and staff support. But a number of factors, including a push from tourism lobbyists, persuaded state lawmakers to impose the Sept. 1 restriction.

Educators have long bemoaned the requirement, asserting it frequently creates awkward school calendars.

The upcoming 2017-18 school year calendar, for example, has left district leaders across the state with a quandary. Sept. 1 this year falls on a Friday, right before the extended Labor Day holiday weekend.

The looming question: Should districts kick off the school year for one day before the three-day holiday hiatus?

WUHS and several feeder districts, including Waterford Graded, have already decided to skip over Sept. 1 and kick off the school year the following Tuesday, Sept. 5.

From his vantage point, Brandstetter said there have been a number of advantages of starting school in August at WUHS.

As the school year winds down in May, Brandstetter said WUHS once had the flexibility of scheduling exams shortly after Memorial Day, giving students the opportunity to finish out the school year in late May or early June.

