A change that would make it legal to possess cannabidiol, or CBD oil, passed through the Wisconsin State Senate Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from Sen. Van Wanggaard’s office, the vote was 31-1 in favor of Senate Bill 10, which allows a person to legally possess the oil if a doctor certifies it is being used for a medical condition. The bill also says that Wisconsin will be required to follow suit if the oil is rescheduled on the federal level.

Currently, CBD oil – which does not provide the “high” provided in marijuana – remains a Schedule I drug along with marijuana.

The bill will head to the State Assembly next month.

