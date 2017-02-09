By Mike Ramczyk

The Burlington girls basketball squad’s fading conference title hopes benefited from two positive results Tuesday night – a Demons win and a Wilmot loss.

Behind strong games from Jessa Burling and Megan Wallace, Burlington enjoyed a successful Parent’s Night at Burlington High School with a 50-34 throttling of Westosha Central.

The Lady Demons improved to 10-9 overall and 7-4 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

With Wilmot’s 51-47 loss to Union Grove Tuesday, both teams sit at 10-2 atop the SLC standings.

With three conference bouts remaining, including a matchup against Wilmot, Burlington will need a ton of help but could still challenge for the SLC crown.

As for Tuesday night, the Burlington defense was suffocating, holding the Lady Falcons to 12 first-half points.

Burlington got up and down the court and was in control all game, building a 30-12 halftime lead and holding it for the final 18 minutes.

“Tonight we were able to get some good looks in transition, and finish our easy shots around the basket,” said Burlington coach Mary Parker. “Also, we played very well on the defensive end, and really did a good job of applying pressure to force them into turnovers.”

Burling scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the first half and added 10 steals and five rebounds.

Wallace, a powerful presence in the paint, added 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Adeline Jachim added seven points for the Demons, who travel to Delavan-Darien (5-14, 5-7 SLC) Friday night.

