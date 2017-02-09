Rosalind ‘Linda’ (Peterson) Yanke, 79, died Feb. 8, 2017, at Memorial Hospital of Burlington surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Racine on Oct. 31, 1937, to the late Milton and Blanche (Williams) Peterson.

She married Bernard Yanke, the love of her life, on May 15, 1954. Rosalind and beloved husband and best friend loved looking for antiques and refinishing them. She loved teaching Sunday school and being a teacher’s assistant for kindergarten. She enjoyed volunteering at thrift shops and food pantries.

Bernard and Rosalind loved attending school functions and activities for their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Their biggest joy was spending time with their family.

Survivors include her children, Cheri Leigh (Richard) Neustifter, Tami Lyn (David) Getche, Nanci Jo (James) Smith, Penny Mae Yanke (Bill Wald), Wendy Sue Yanke, and Dina Marie (Patrick) Whalen; grandchildren, Preston, Carah, Kandi, Kristan, Merri, Jimmy, Bernie, Gunnar, Alexandria, Isabella, John, Quinn, and Peter; 10 great-grandchildren. Her family meant the world to her.

Rosalind was further preceded in death by her son, Kim Kenneth; daughter, Tracy Ann; brother, Robert; and many other relatives.

According to Rosalind’s wishes she will be cremated. A private funeral service will be held with interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

