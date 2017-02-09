It was National Signing Day around the area Wednesday, Feb. 1. It’s a family affair for Alexis Reesman, who signs to play soccer with Div. 3 Viterbo. (Sitting, from left) mother Jen, Alexis, brother John Paul, father Chris. (Middle) brother Chase, sister Josie. (Back) grandma Barb, grandpa Mike. (Submitted/SLN)
Hannah Anderson (middle) signs to play college soccer at Div. 3 UW-La Crosse alongside (from left) her sister Cora and mother Brenda.
Catholic Central senior Kyle Goethal signs his letter of intent to play college football at Division 3 St. Norbert College this fall.
