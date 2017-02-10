Marion K. Pankratz, 88, Burlington, died Feb. 9, 2017, at Elder Care Cottages, Waterford. She was born Dec. 25, 1928, to the late Warner and Esther (Rueschlien) Zimmermann in Burlington.

Her entire life was spent in Burlington where she attended St. Charles Grade School, graduated from Burlington High School in 1946, and then attended Ripon College.

On Oct. 22, 1949, she married William J. Pankratz at St. Charles Catholic Church, Burlington. They were married for 67 years. Following their marriage they resided in Burlington where together they raised their six children.

Marion’s strong faith was always a guiding example to her children and her grandchildren. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family, friends and St. Charles’ family. She also enjoyed her bridge club for over 40 years and remained close friends with so many who have passed before her. She was a lifelong member of St. Charles Catholic Church, St. Ann’s Society, and a Holy Duster. In her earlier years she worked as a nurse. She was active in the community and had worked for St. Charles School Hot Lunch Program for over 30 years. She volunteered at the funeral luncheons, Meals on Wheels, election polls and volunteered many years for Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and the American Red Cross Blood Drive.

Survivors include her husband; children, Penny Hallett, Burlington, Patti (Michael) Schiller, Rochester, Minn., Mary Jo (Jeff) Mehring, Burlington, Ann Pieters, Burlington, Tracy (Clint) Smith, Peoria Ariz., and James (Lisa) Pankratz, Burlington; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

She was further preceded in death by her brother, Art Zimmermann, and great-granddaughter, Corianna Hallett.

Mom will be sorely missed and eternally remembered as a sweet, kind, appreciative, and humble soul. She was always there for her family and friends. She didn’t miss a single home baseball game and could knit, visit and not miss a play or a stitch.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Feb. 14, at noon at St. Charles Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in St. Charles Cemetery. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Monday, Feb. 13, from 4-8 p.m., at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, 625 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington.

Memorials have been suggested to either, Allay Hospice, St. Charles Church and Grade School, or Alzheimer’s Foundation.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the very loving and caring staff at Elder Care Cottages and Allay Hospice for the compassionate care in her final days.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

