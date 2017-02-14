By Jennifer Eisenbart

A $4.2 million referendum to update and expand Kansasville School is on the ballot for the Feb. 21 primary election in Dover.

The Dover Joint School District No. 1, also known as Kansasville School, began dealing with the possibility of a referendum when parents came forward wanting to see improvements made to the school.

Currently, several areas of the school serve not only two, but three purposes – like the library, which is equal parts classroom, library and computer lab.

Students also don’t have a cafeteria, and take their lunch back to their classrooms. Since the higher grades at the school are required to change into athletic clothes for physical education, the lower level bathrooms also serve as locker rooms.

In addition, when physical education isn’t in the gymnasium, music classes are.

Add in a variety of areas that do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, including a lack of ramps and only stairs to the second floor, and fixes need to happen.

The largest issue, however, remains the space. There are currently 107 students enrolled for the 2016-17 school year. District Administrator Matt Stratton said the school is built to comfortable house about 85.

With so many rooms serving a dual purpose, it “makes scheduling a nightmare,” Stratton explained. That includes the front entranceway, which is also a testing area during certain times of the year.

With the cost determined for the renovations, the district has broken the numbers down into cost per day. On a $100,000 home, the cost for the work would be 59 cents a day.

The mill rate calculates to $2.15 per $1,000 of property value per year.

