The Green Bay Packers will name the 19th member of the Packers Fan Hall of Fame Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the team’s media auditorium.
Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy will be on hand to announce the winner, who will also speak to the media following the announcement.
This year’s 10 finalists are:
- John Powers – Savage, Minn.
- Rosemary Scheible – Wauwatosa
- Kay Kuester Doran – Antigo
- Karen Troyanek – LaCrosse
- Carol Postulka – Pierre, S.D.
- Frank Lamping – Union Grove
- LaNore Anderson – Thorp
- Mike Sledz – Grayslake, Ill.
- George Oudhuis – Rolling Prairie, Ind.
- Terry Schwefel – Watertown
He or she will receive four club seats to a 2017 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2017 Packers away game, including game ticket, air fare and hotel accommodations; and a one-year subscription to Packers Plus.
In addition, the honoree will have his or her name permanently displayed in a place of honor in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Great Clips sponsor the Packers FAN Hall of Fame, in partnership with Associated Bank.
