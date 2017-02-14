The Green Bay Packers will name the 19th member of the Packers Fan Hall of Fame Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the team’s media auditorium.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy will be on hand to announce the winner, who will also speak to the media following the announcement.

This year’s 10 finalists are:

John Powers – Savage, Minn.

Rosemary Scheible – Wauwatosa

Kay Kuester Doran – Antigo

Karen Troyanek – LaCrosse

Carol Postulka – Pierre, S.D.

Frank Lamping – Union Grove

LaNore Anderson – Thorp

Mike Sledz – Grayslake, Ill.

George Oudhuis – Rolling Prairie, Ind.

Terry Schwefel – Watertown

He or she will receive four club seats to a 2017 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2017 Packers away game, including game ticket, air fare and hotel accommodations; and a one-year subscription to Packers Plus.

In addition, the honoree will have his or her name permanently displayed in a place of honor in the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Great Clips sponsor the Packers FAN Hall of Fame, in partnership with Associated Bank.

