Paul O. Phetteplace, 83, died Feb. 11, 2017, at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Feb. 22, 1933, to the late Paul Sr. and Katherine Phetteplace. He graduated from Racine County Agricultural School in 1951 and later that year married the love of his life Mary Wienke.

Paul and Mary shared over 65 wonderful years together and raised five children and lovingly remembered two children Beth and Mark who passed away shortly after birth.

Paul was a man of many talents, he owned Paul’s Grocery, owned and operated his own dump truck, managed Roesing’s Furniture Store, and finally retired as a maintenance man with Hi-Liter Graphics.

He was also active in his community being on the Rochester Volunteer Fire Dept., as well as a trustee for the village of Rochester, treasurer for English Settlement Church where he was a long time member, and he volunteered for many charities such as Meals On Wheels, Love Inc., and Second Harvest. He also enjoyed camping, hunting, traveling, small engine repair, and bargain hunting.

Survivors include his loving wife; children, Dawn (Patrick) Schumacher, Ken (Beth) Phetteplace, Joy (Steven) Ignasiak, Patricia (John) Pfitzenmeier, Michael (Julie) Phetteplace; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jewel (Jim) Nelson, Ron Phetteplace, Dale (Neil) Phetteplace, Lynn (Bill) Lopez, and Jon (Becky) Phetteplace.

He was further preceded in death by his children, Beth and Mark Phetteplace, as well as his brother, Richard Phetteplace.

A celebration of Paul’s life is Thursday, Feb. 16, at Community United Methodist Church, 455 S. Jefferson St., Waterford. Visitation is from 1-1:45 p.m., with a memorial service at 2 p.m. Officiating the service will be Paul’s granddaughter, Cassie Pfitzenmeier, daughter-in-law, Julie Phetteplace and the Rev. Bill Busch. After the service will be a time of fellowship in the fellowship hall in the church. In honor of Paul’s laidback style, the family asks you to dress casual. Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford, is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Love Inc., of Burlington.

Well-wishers can visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

