Aileen ‘Joyce’ Bateman, 88, Burlington, died Feb. 13, 2017, at Pine Brook Pointe.

She was born July 28, 1928, in Grand Rapids, Mich., to the late Harold E. and Evelyn D. (Wedgwood) Leatherman. She spent her early life in Grand Rapids where she graduated from high school before attending business school.

She married Donald DeFoe Edgerle. They moved to Burlington in 1969 where he was general manager at Packaging Corporation of America. He preceded her in death. She later married Russ Bateman who also preceded her in death.

She worked as a real estate broker and especially enjoyed helping young couples find their right financial path in the purchase of their home. She was one of the founding members of Love Inc., was a member of Plymouth Congregational Church and the Women’s Auxiliary at Burlington Hospital. She spent her winters in Florida and called it her ‘happy place’ where she loved sitting on her lanai drinking coffee and reading.

Survivors include her children, Debra (Paul) Shimondle, Sandra (Joseph) Danielson, Gregg (Candius) Edgerle, Dawn (Craig) Soeth and Brett (Deb) Edgerle; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was further preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Leatherman and Elinore Sala.

Should family or friends desire, contributions may be made to Love Inc.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Pine Brook Pointe and Serenity Hospice, especially Sahra, for making the last six months of Joyce’s life better.

A Celebration of New Life for Joyce is Saturday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m., at Plymouth Congregational Church. Visitation for family and friends is Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Burial will be private. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

