By Jennifer Eisenbart

Editor

“Go Frank Go!” paid off.

After a huge effort to get out the vote by Union Grove residents and businesses, the village’s own Frank Lamping was elected to the Fan Hall of Fame ahead of nine other finalists Tuesday morning.

Lamping will receive his name displayed in the Packers Hall of Fame. He also receives four club seat tickets to a 2017 Packers home game, a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate, a road trip for two to a 2017 Packers away game and a one-year subscription to “Packers Plus.”

For more on Lamping and the honor, please see this week’s Westine Report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments