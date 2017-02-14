LeRoy W. ‘Lee’ Dexter, 85, died peacefully Jan. 22, 2017, at home in Pearland, Texas, surrounded by his family.

He was born at Burlington Hospital on Dec. 1, 1931, to the late William and Lena Dexter. He was raised on a farm in Brighton by his father and loving stepmom Edith.

Lee and Louise were married on Feb. 3, 1951, and would have celebrated their 66th anniversary this year.

After years of truck driving, he started his own business, LDL Lawn Service and then worked with his son at Hometown Lawn Care.

Survivors include his loving wife, his children Deborah (Curt), Pam (Eric), Greg (Jean), and LeAnn; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who he was very proud of; his brother, Gene (Karen); sister, Karen Ehlen (Jim); and sisters-in-law, Celesta and Rita.

He was further preceded in death by brothers, Wally and Kenny.

Lee will be buried in Union Grove, next to his mother, Lena, at a later date. Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

