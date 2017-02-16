Cynthia A. (Nell) Storck, 67, Mercer, formerly Kansasville, died Feb. 10, 2017, at Seasons of Life Hospice House. She was born in Watertown, on Feb. 12, 1949, to the late Herbert and Shirley (Blaine) Nell.

She married Donald Storck on Aug. 23, 1969, and they were married for 47 years. She furthered her education earning an associate degree in retail merchandising. She worked for many years as a customer service representative prior to retiring with Donald to Mercer.

Family was very important to Cynthia. She was interested in her genealogy and family tree. She was also a talented artist who enjoyed creating through gardening, painting and crafts. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who cherished time with her family.

Survivors include her husband; children, Denise M. (Steve) Schattner, Twin Lakes, Cassandra A. (Michael) Brouette, Pardeeville, Jesse J. (Angie) Storck, Adel, Iowa; grandchildren, Brandon Schattner, Justine Schattner, Joshua Schattner, Mikayla Brouette, Callie Brouette, Erik Brouette, Nicole Storck, Kelli Storck, Trevor Brouette, and Daniel Storck; siblings, Lois Mallach, Dennis (Dorothy) Nell, Richard (Virginia) Nell, Eugene (Linda) Nell; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She was further preceded in death by her loving brother, George Platz, and sister, Victoria (Nell) Matthews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Robert’s Bellarmine Catholic Church in Union Grove, on Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. All are invited to visit with the family at church beginning at 10 a.m. Bolger Funeral Home, Minocqua, is serving the family. Donations in Cynthia’s memory may be made to The Seasons of Life Hospice, House, P.O. Box 770, Woodruff, WI 54568 or the American Brain Tumor Assn., 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631-3225.

Well-wishers can visit www.bolgerfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments