The Catholic Central boys basketball team found itself in a 55-55 tie at the end of regulation Tuesday night at Racine Lutheran.

Playing against a team considerably higher in the Metro Classic Conference standings, the Toppers were outscored 14-8 in overtime and fell 69-63 to the Crusaders.

Catholic Central dropped to 5-16 overall and 1-14 in the MCC, while Lutheran improved to 10-10 and 5-9.

Four Toppers scored in double figures, led by Frank Koehnke’s 18 points.

Senior point guard Aaron Rueber dished out nine assists, and Chad Zirbel pulled down 10 rebounds.

Cole Pankau added 13 points, and John Pum and Zirbel each pitched in 11.

The Toppers shot 48 percent from the floor and 38 percent from 3-point range.

Pum drained three triples, and Zirbel and Koehnke each swished two.

Catholic Central hosts Shoreland Lutheran Friday, Feb. 23.

Burlington girls 54, Westosha Central 28

The Lady Demons continued their solid play with their fourth straight victory Tuesday night in Paddock Lake.

Burlington led, 30-17, at the half and never looked back.

Megan Wallace led the team with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Jessa Burling continued her role as do-it-all point guard with 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks.

Adeline Jachim added 10 points.

“Once we started to push the ball in transition we were able to get the looks we wanted around the basket and beat their zone up the floor,” Burlington coach Mary Parker said. “Defensively, we played very well tonight, applying a lot of pressure and limiting their second chance opportunities by boxing out.”

Ashlyn Barry led the Demons with six steals, and Mackenzie Zwiebel added five.

Burlington improved to 12-9 overall and 9-4 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

The Lady Demons host Wilmot Thursday.

