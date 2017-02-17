By Chris Bennett

Sports Correspondent

The Wolverines outscored the Elks by 17 points and won 66-35 at home Monday in a Southern Lakes Conference girls basketball game against Elkhorn.

Waterford won 42-32 Feb. 10 at home in a SLC game against Westosha Central and won 59-29 Feb. 7 in a SLC game at Elkhorn.

The Wolverines played a non-conference game Tuesday in Racine at Horlick High School and played Thursday in a SLC game at Union Grove.

Waterford outscored the Elks by double digits in each half Monday. The Wolverines led 35-21 at halftime, and outscored Elkhorn 31-14 in the second half.

Myranda Schuttenhelm scored 14 points and led four Waterford players in double figures. Kayla Brandenburg added 13, Katie Rohner scored 11 and Kathleen Fitzgerald scored 10 for Waterford (10-10, 8-5 SLC).

Ryley Rand scored a game-high 21 for the Elks (1-20, 1-12 SLC).

Coach Dena Brechtl said the Wolverines were off in the first half against Central.

“We shot 16 percent in the first half and struggled to do much right on offense,” Brechtl said. “Defensively, we put them on the line way too many times in the first half, and played the first 18 minutes in a daze.”

Waterford trailed 22-13 at halftime. Brechtl said she and the squad discussed changes to be made at halftime, and started stronger in the second half.

“We hit some nice outside shots and started finishing a lot better,” Brechtl said. “Maddy Anderson had two nice 3’s that gave us a nice lift in the second half. Kayla

Brandenburg may have only finished with two points, but once again was our glue.”

Brechtl said Brandenburg has been a leader in recent games, and has helped keep Waterford together in good times and bad.

The Wolverines outscored the Falcons 29-10 in the second half. Rohner led Waterford with 14 points. Stephanie Dopuch led Central (4-16, 2-10 SLC) with 14.

In the first meeting against Elkhorn, the Wolverines led 36-12 at halftime.

“We really picked up our intensity, and played with a great deal of confidence,” Brechtl said. “Our defense was excellent and, offensively, we made excellent decisions and spread out the scoring.”

The Wolverines outscored the Elks 23-17 in the second half. Rohner led four Wolverines in double figures with 12 points. Brandenburg, Schuttenhelm and Fitzgerald each scored 10 points.

