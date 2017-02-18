A Burlington man was charged in Racine County Circuit Court Tuesday for an attempted burglary at a Burlington restaurant last September.

Michael Heft, 22, is charged with attempted burglary as well as criminal damage to property. The first is a Class F felony, while the second is a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the criminal complaint, the owner of the Town Fryer Restaurant reported an attempted burglary on Sept. 30.

The wife of the owner’s son said she saw a white male trying to get into the kitchen through a small window. When she approached him, he allegedly told her he was there to help get the owner’s son “some of his things.”

The wife then called her husband, and the man took off.

The window had been damaged in the attempt to enter the building. According to the wife, the man was in his early to mid 20s, about 5 feet, 10 inches and thin, wearing a plaid-type long-sleeve shirt and light khaki pants. He had dirty blonde hair.

The responding officer believed the suspect could be Heft, having had prior contact with him, knowing he lived in the area and reportedly had a drug problem, according to the complaint.

Shown a picture, the woman positively identified Heft.

The owner said neither she nor her son or his wife gave Heft permission to enter.

