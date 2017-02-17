By Dave Fidlin

CORRESPONDENT

Discussion of a seemingly routine capital expense — installing a fire suppression system — sparked a large-scale discussion this week about the future of one of the Village of Waterford’s two fire stations.

The village recently sought bids for the fire suppression system. Five companies provided quotes, ranging from $141,200 to $161,990.

The Village Board had allocated $79,000 in this year’s budget toward the expense, meaning the bids came in significantly higher than anticipated.

In addition to that financial wrinkle, Fire Chief Rick Mueller pointed out the fire suppression system under review could tie into long-term planning at the village’s Fire Station No. 2, where a possible dormitory for in-training firefighters is under consideration.

Mueller and Ewald discussed with the board the various pieces of the puzzle that are at play when the elected body met Feb. 13.

Mueller, who last year forged a relationship with several higher-education institutions, including Gateway Technical College, said on-the-job training accommodations could help the Waterford Fire Department, which typically hires part-time professionals.

Mirroring a scenario in other communities, Mueller has broached with the board the idea of having dorm facilities at one of the fire stations. Students trained for certification as firefighters and paramedics could live within one of the firehouses, in exchange for other incidentals.

“It buys (the village) a long-term employee,” Mueller said, pointing out the students would work for the Waterford Fire Department. “You will have a regular, consistent base of people who will be responding to calls.”

The prospect of constructing a dorm within Fire Station No. 2 could drive up the cost of the fire suppression system, although Mueller pointed out sprinklers are needed, regardless of whether or not dorm accommodations are installed within the station.

Based on a proposal aired at this week’s meeting, Mueller said the dorms could accommodate eight beds with restroom facilities.

The unknowns of what it would cost to construct dorms were concerns for several board members. Trustee Tammy Pollnow inquired about the possibility of purchasing a nearby home and converting it into a dorm.

“The issue is response time,” Mueller said in response to the suggestion. “It’s an option, but when we need people … that’s a delay in providing a service. We also become landlords and have the responsibility of maintaining a home.”

With a number of questions hanging in the balance, the board issued a series of directives with the hopes of reaching a conclusion.

One request calls for looking at modular buildings, or ancillary trailers, as an option for the dormitory proposal. The board is also asking for a fresh set of numbers for the suppression system and estimates of what it would cost to build the dorms.

“I think we would be crazy not to look at all the options,” Trustee Don Houston said of getting cost estimates.

