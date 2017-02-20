By Dave Fidlin

CORRESPONDENT

As 2017 gets underway, Village of Waterford officials are assembling some of the pieces of the puzzle related to the oft-discussed River East shoreline project along the Fox River.

The village has been working with engineering consultants Baxter and Woodman as a prelude to planning for some of the structural embankment issues that have been a cornerstone of the project.

At a Village Board meeting Feb. 13, Baxter representatives presented the elected body with five submitted bids for the construction work. Bids ranged from $951,644 to $1.14 million.

At Baxter’s suggestion, the board moved forward with issuing the contract to the lowest bidder: Burlington-based Wanasek Corp.

Baxter this week also presented the village with two different alternates related to the project itself, based on bid documents from the prospective construction companies.

One option, calling for a change in the completion of the Ten Club Park portion of the project from June 30 to Oct. 15, is not recommended by staffers within Baxter.

But the second scenario, calling for a reinforced concrete foundation extends below frost level has the hearty backing of the company.

“We recommend that you accept this alternate to protect the long-term performance of the $54,000 masonry structure,” Douglas Snyder of Baxter and Woodman said, referring to the embankment work.

The next step in the logistical process is the selection of a construction management services firm.

Village Administrator Rebecca Ewald said that proposal will be discussed at the village’s Public Works and Utilities Committee meeting this coming Monday, Feb. 20, and will then go before the board for a final vote the following week, on Feb. 27.

