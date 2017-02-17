By Mike Ramczyk

UNION GROVE – The final score said it all.

Burlington 46, Wilmot 41.

That announcement over the Union Grove High School loud speakers was a belated Valentine’s Day gift from the Demons Friday night that sent the home fans into a cheering frenzy.

It was the last night of the Southern Lakes Conference season, and both Wilmot and the Grove were tied at 10-2 atop the standings, with a win each in head-to-head action.

The Broncos were in the final minutes of a convincing 53-34 victory over visiting rival Waterford. The win combined with the Wilmot loss means a third consecutive SLC championship for Union Grove.

It was the 12th straight win for the Broncos (19-3).

“It feels really great to know all of our hard work and dedication has paid off for the last three years,” said Union Grove senior Jenna Rainey, who had 11 rebounds and eight points. “We really go hard in practice and put in the time and effort to win the game. D (Coach Rob Domagalski) always prepares us for what game lies ahead and tells us to focus on playing one game at a time.”

Rainey, Janelle Shiffler and Sam Boettcher, the Grove’s three seniors, played their last regular season home games, as the WIAA Division 2 tournament begins Tuesday.

Junior point guard Brooklyn Bull scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the first half to help the Grove to a 31-14 halftime lead.

Shiffler, who added 14, knocked down a few intermediate jumpers in the second half to thwart comeback attempts from the hungry Wolverines, who pulled to within 45-33 with four minutes remaining on a Myranda Schuttenhelm 3-pointer.

Waterford applied a full-court press to force an errant full-court pass by Bull, but Emma King couldn’t cut the lead to 10 after missing two free throws.

Union Grove sophomore Peyton Killberg answered with a tough layup through two defenders, and the lead remained higher than 15 points the rest of the way.

While Union Grove only shot 38 percent from the floor, Waterford was held to 25 percent and only connected on two triples.

Waterford freshman Katie Rohner, who provided an offensive spark to open the second half, led the Lady Wolverines with nine points.

“I think the key to winning tonight was our defense,” Shiffler said. “We worked for rebounds, tips, and

steals. Our focus had been to improve post defense and close outs this week, and it really helped. Offense was touch and go, but our shooters were definitely on. I think our belief in ourselves and will to win carried us to the end. Our hard work led us to fight the whole season.”

“Today is the first day we are on top on the conference and it feels great. As a senior, this was the first goal I have been pushing the team to achieve. As a team and program we know what we are capable of, and it has just been about putting all the pieces together. This has truly been a memorable year, but I know there’s more memories to come in the playoffs.”

Shiffler, who passed the 1,000-point milestone for her career last week, is humbled by the rare accomplishment, something only three other Broncos have achieved.

“Honestly I had no idea it was even a reachable goal for me,” Shiffler said. “Until last Tuesday after the Wilmot game, I didn’t have a clue I was even close. My 1,000th point was truly an emotional moment for me, and I couldn’t have done it without all the people behind me. My teammates have faith in me, my coaches encourage me, my family and friends support me, and God keeps me focused. The accomplishment just felt like a ton of work paid off, and I can’t wait to keep reaching higher goals.”

Union Grove, a No. 1 seed in the Division 2 playoffs, is ranked No. 10 in the state in the wissports.net Girls Basketball Coaches Poll.

The Broncos host the winner of (9) Fort Atkison- (8) Delavan-Darien on Friday, Feb. 24.

