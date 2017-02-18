A 20-year-old Town of Raymond man was charged in Racine County Circuit Court Tuesday with felony hit and run.

Ryan Holterman is charged with two counts of hit and run causing injury as well as two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving causing injury.

The first two counts are felonies, while the second two are misdemeanors.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release following the hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 94 about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The car that had been hit had two occupants, brothers from Milwaukee. The passenger in the car was taken to All Saints Hospital by ambulance.

The sheriff’s department said the injured brothers said their car had suffered mechanical issues. While pulled over on the shoulder, they were hit by the second vehicle, which then fled the scene. According to the criminal complaint, a witness said he saw a dark-colored vehicle going about 90 to 100 miles per hour and weaving in and out of traffic before it struck the other car.

On Monday, the sheriff’s department got a lead when a woman called them to tell them she believed the suspect vehicle was in a local barn.

The sheriff’s department then interviewed the woman, who took deputies to the vehicle, which matched damage at the scene, including a missing passenger-side tire.

The woman said she had received a call from Holterman shortly after the accident on Saturday, and that he was “freaking out” but didn’t know what had happened to his car.

A friend picked Holterman up from that home, and the friend put the vehicle in the barn and covered it with a tarp.

Another friend told a similar story, saying he believed Holterman to be “highly intoxicated.” That friend was later asked to use a trailer to take the vehicle to a salvage yard in Illinois.

Holterman, according to the criminal complaint, was later arrested at his home. During the arrest, he stated, “How far is this going to set me back?”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments