Thomas Leonard Schwenn, 70, Paddock Lake, died Feb. 18, 2017, due to complications associated with Guillain-Barre Syndrome. He was born July 27, 1946, in Kenosha, to the late Marvin and Vesta (Ryman) Schwenn, and was raised in Bristol on Lake Shangri-La.

He worked hard and provided his family with opportunities they’ll need lifetimes to earn. He was an honest, humble, working class hero if there ever was one. He was a good man. He will always be with us.

Survivors include his incredible wife of 36 years Irma; his eldest son, Thomas A.; eldest brother, Charles; sister-in-law, Carol; his sisters, Christine (Hanson), Nancy (Schwenn), Mary (Schwenn); nieces; nephews; and friends.

He was further preceded in death by his youngest son Carlos; parents-in-law, Raymundo and Guadalupe Flores; youngest brother, David; nephew, Choactemoc; and great-nephew, Michael Turville.

He ended every phone conversation, and every visit, with the same words as his grandparents left with him, and which we leave with you, “never, ever forget how much we love you.”

Visitation for family and friends is Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., with Mass at 1 p.m., at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1704 240th Ave., Brighton. Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home, Union Grove, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.miller-reesman.com.

