Thomas F. Delbow, 72, Burlington, died Feb. 16, 2017, at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington. He was born May 2, 1944, in Shakopee, Minn., to the late Robert and Bernice (Pitman) Delbow. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Tom worked for 42 years for Ball Foster as a journeyman operator. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, enjoyed hunting, playing poker, and metal detecting. He was a Vikings and Gophers fan.

Survivors include his daughters, Nicole (Jeremy) Fowler, Burlington, Melissa (Greg) Delbow-Stich, Burlington; grandchildren, Gavin Fowler and Gabriel Stich; siblings, Robert (Anita) Delbow, Ronald (Ruth) Delbow, Gary (Michael) Delbow and Terry Delbow.

He was further preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Yahnke.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington for their wonderful care and compassion.

Services are Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m., at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, 625 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington. Visitation for family and friends is at the funeral home on Feb. 21, from 4-6 p.m. Burial is Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m., at St. Mary Cemetery.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments