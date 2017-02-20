James Louis Schaefer, 88, died Feb. 18, 2017, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha. He was born Feb. 16, 1929, to the late Louis and Myrtle (Martin) Schaefer in Burlington. His early life was spent in Lyons where he attended school.

On Sept. 21, 1968, he married Verena (Lois) Enright at St. Mary’s in Burlington. Following marriage they resided in Burlington. He worked on the family farm in Lyons his whole life in addition to driving over the road for Quality Carriers, Industrial Fuel and Consolidated Freightways. Needless to say, he enjoyed driving trucks and traveling, especially with his wife. Verena preceded him in death on April 10, 2014.

Survivors include his children, David (Chris) Enright, Jacki (Ron) Wuttke, Mary Jo Moore, Mark (Jackie) Enright and Scott (Sherri) Enright, grandchildren: Brianne (Tim) Nichols, Tracy (Dave) Morrow, Nick (Kelly) Enright, Bridget (Jon) Howard, Jennifer Enright, Anthony (fiancée Kim) Enright, Sarah Enright and Kayla Enright; great-grandchildren, Ann, Zoe and Eva Enright, Mackenzie, Hoyt and Ella Morrow, Anderson Howard; siblings, Gerald Schaefer, Paul (Gayle) Schaefer and Jeanne Spencer; other relatives and friends.

He was further preceded in death by his son-in-law, David, and a sister, Ruth Hegeman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Feb. 22, from 3-6:15 p.m., at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, 625 Browns Lake Drive, Burlington. Private burial will be held at St. Mary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials be made to the La Salette Church, Twin Lakes.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

