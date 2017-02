Firefighters from several different municipalities, including the City and Town of Burlington, Rochester and Lyons, worked together on a practice burn Sunday in Burlington. An old home next to Miller Motors was taken down, but late in the afternoon, city fire was dispatched across the street to Kwik Trip for a “real” fire, as a car caught fire in the gas station’s parking area. (Photo by Jennifer Eisenbart)

