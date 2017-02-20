Robert L. Martin, 80, Burlington, died Feb. 18, 2017, at Wisconsin Veterans Home. He was born Dec. 1, 1936, in Viola, to the late Lyall and Ruth (Turk) Martin. He spent his early life in Viola where he graduated from high school.

He joined the U.S. Navy in 1955 and served his country for four years.

On June 4, 1955, he married Delores Parr. Following his military service, they moved to Burlington where they raised their family. He worked as a purchasing agent for Burlington Brass Works and later worked in maintenance for Randall School and Burlington United Methodist Church. He was a member of Burlington UMC and loved to fish, play dart ball and watch the Packers, Bucks, Brewers and NASCAR racing. His greatest pleasure came from spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of over 61 years; children, Randy (Debbie) Martin, Teresa (John) Vogt, Jeff Martin; grandchildren, Jason Martin, Nicole Martin, Samantha (Jordan) Szewczykowski, Steven Vogt, Brian Vogt, Lorin (Brad) Soeth, Skylar Martin; great-grandchildren, Hailee Guertz, Weston Szewczykowski, Jonathan Soeth and Dominic Soeth; siblings, Harland (Betty) Martin, Terry (Dana) Martin, Lyle (Janet) Martin Jr., Linda Bray, Karen (Wayne) Gander, Cheryl (Ron) Hanson; sister-in-law, Donna Martin; and brother-in-law, Junior Ames.

He was further preceded in death by his granddaughter, Tatia Martin; brother, Ronnie Martin; sister, Leora Ames and brother-in-law, Roger Bray.

The family would like to thank the staff at Wisconsin Veterans Home – Boland Hall for their care and compassion.

A committal service for Bob is Friday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m., at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, with the Rev. Mark Phillips presiding. Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

