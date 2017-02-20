Dale J Lahodik, 57, Burlington, joined the love of his life Cyndi on Valentine’s Day 2017, surrounded by his family. He was born on Oct. 18, 1959, to the late Barbara and Joseph Lahodik. He spent his childhood in Burlington and the remainder of his life in south Florida and the Myrtle Beach area.

On April 28, 1996, he married the love of his life Cyndi Lyons in Las Vegas.

He spent his life diving for golf balls. He loved his job and was known by many as Diver Dale. He enjoyed spending his free time fishing, diving for lobsters, hunting pheasant and telling stories to make people laugh. He cherished all time spent with his family and friends.

Survivors include his siblings, Deb (Rob), Jeff (Leslie), Kevin (Denise), Scott (Maritza) and Joe; Cyndi’s brother, Jack and sister, Ann; many nieces and nephews in Wisconsin and Florida, and his loving dog, Buddy.

Dale had some truly great friends over the years. A special thank you to Bill, Tim, Dennis, Nate Jr., Nate Sr., Sal, Gary and Jen. You are all very special people and you were the best family that our brother could have.

The family is having an open house to celebrate Dale’s life on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 1-4 p.m., at the Rochester Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St, Rochester.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wisconsin Organ Donation Network or the Humane Society are suggested. Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford, is serving the family.

Well-wishers can visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments