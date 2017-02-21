Noreen M. Hess, 67, East Troy, died peacefully Feb. 19, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 6, 1950, to the late Harry and Marie Eckwright in Eau Claire.

She met her husband Sidney C. Hess Sr., in Eau Claire and they were married in 1970. She was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves and enjoyed delivering the Milwaukee Journal with her husband.

She worked as a certified nursing assistant, in Elkhorn and was a union representative there. Some of her coworkers say she saved many of their jobs.

She was a selfless helper who enjoyed helping others and expecting nothing in return. One of her best friends is her last pet Princess, her black lab, who misses her very much.

Survivors include her loving husband; son, Sidney C. Hess Jr.; daughter, Tonya K. Hess (Dean) Cheney; sister, Donna (Jim ‘Vernon’) Walker; granddaughter, Chloe Marie Cheney; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

She was further preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Leroy Eckwright.

Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Legacy Funeral Services, 2974 Main St., East Troy. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Trinity Cemetery, Fall Creek, at noon on Monday, Feb. 27.

Well-wishers can visit www.legacyfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments