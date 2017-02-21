A warrant was issued Nov. 9, 2015, for the arrest of an Oak Creek man charged with stealing guns and power tools from a Town of Lyons home 1-½ years ago.

Andrew J. Maki, 31, has yet to appear in court on a charge of burglary while arming oneself with a dangerous weapon issued in 2015.

Maki is charged in connection with the theft of guns and tools from a garage in the Town of Lyons between Aug. 20 and 24, 2015. The homeowner reported the following items missing – a chain saw, chop saw, electric drill, reciprocating saw, nail gun, circular saw, three .22-caliber rifles, a .30-06 rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.

A Walworth County detective interviewed Maki on a tip from Kenosha County authorities, and Maki told police he remembered stealing tools and guns from the Town of Lyons home and said he sold the items to a business in Milwaukee for drug money, according to the complaint.

